Drug task force makes record-breaking drug bust

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Colorado Drug Task Force arrested two men in connection to what it believes to be the largest drug bust since it was founded in 1998.

24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez and 27-year-old Raul Lopez Lizarraga were arrested by Mesa County deputies on May 10. Cesena-Valdez was arrested after he was stopped by the Colorado State Patrol for speeding in De Beque Canyon and a K-9 indicated possible drugs in the car. Roughly 75 pounds of methamphetamine and 100,000 fentanyl pills were seized, say authorities.

Lizarraga was arrested after he was stopped near 7th Street and Patterson Road. Police did not say what events lead to his arrest.

Law enforcement also searched homes in the 800 block of Chipeta Avenue and the 3100 block of Devin Drive, where about 7,000 fentanyl pills and 40 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Both men were arrested and jailed at the Mesa County Detention Facility. Cesena-Valdez was charged with four felony drug charges and is currently held on a $1 million bond. Lizarraga was also accused of four felony drug charges, and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say they believe this bust is connected to other people in the area.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.