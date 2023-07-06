City Moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias

Colorado River at Las Colonias Park
Colorado River at Las Colonias Park(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The red flag indicates potentially dangerous conditions in one of Colorado’s main waterways. This year the snowmelt created strong currents and high water levels.

“We’ve closely monitored the effect of that snow melt coming into the Colorado River and we then communicate through the flag warning system,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Ken Sherbenou.

But two months later, as water levels in the Colorado River drop, city officials say it’s the yellow flag’s turn to flap in the breeze.

“Yellow flag means that we’re below 9000 CFS, and basically the flows are such that the common vessel that we see in the river park, the inner tube, is suitable, said Sherbenou.

So essentially, the hazards are at a modest level suitable for use. However, caution is still advised for users.

“We still encourage the utilizers of the River Park at Las Colonias to exercise still caution, where things do things like wear life jackets, and make sure that they’re taking care of all the minors that they bring to the river park because there’s no lifeguards,” said Sherbenou.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
29 road mudslide
Mesa county creating plans to tackle 29 road mudslide
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Grand Junction City Council to meet behind closed doors
Grand Junction City Council to meet behind closed doors
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday

Latest News

Concessions at GJ Jackalopes game
Grand junction jackalope fans share their concerns
Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance
Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance
There are people on both sides of this matter, some who want to see the convenience of a...
City Council votes on architects for new rec center
Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance
Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance