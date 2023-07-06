City Moves to yellow flag at the River Park at Las Colonias

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The red flag indicates potentially dangerous conditions in one of Colorado’s main waterways. This year the snowmelt created strong currents and high water levels.

“We’ve closely monitored the effect of that snow melt coming into the Colorado River and we then communicate through the flag warning system,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Ken Sherbenou.

But two months later, as water levels in the Colorado River drop, city officials say it’s the yellow flag’s turn to flap in the breeze.

“Yellow flag means that we’re below 9000 CFS, and basically the flows are such that the common vessel that we see in the river park, the inner tube, is suitable, said Sherbenou.

So essentially, the hazards are at a modest level suitable for use. However, caution is still advised for users.

“We still encourage the utilizers of the River Park at Las Colonias to exercise still caution, where things do things like wear life jackets, and make sure that they’re taking care of all the minors that they bring to the river park because there’s no lifeguards,” said Sherbenou.

