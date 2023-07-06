City Council votes on architects for new rec center

There are people on both sides of this matter, some who want to see the convenience of a...
There are people on both sides of this matter, some who want to see the convenience of a dispensary within Grand Junction city limits, while others say there is no need for it here.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction council members unanimously voted to approve entering into negotiations with architects for the new rec center at Matchett Park.

City council interviewed three different architect companies and selected Chamberlain Architects from Grand Junction and Barker, Rinker, and Seacat based out of Denver.

In April, Grand Junction voters approved a 0.14% sales tax increase to fund the new rec center. The tax went into effect at the beginning of July.

The new recreation center is expected to be complete sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
29 road mudslide
Mesa county creating plans to tackle 29 road mudslide
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Grand Junction City Council to meet behind closed doors
Grand Junction City Council to meet behind closed doors
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Latest News

Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance
Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance
Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance
Athletes of the Week: CMU Swim and Dive’s Academic Dominance
Rattlesnake Arches Trailhead
Staying safe in the summer heat
FILE - Low water levels are seen at Elephant Butte Reservoir near Truth or Consequences, N.M.,...
US judge recommends settlement over management of the Rio Grande