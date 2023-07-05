World war two veteran turns 100

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday will mark 100 years of life for Byron Stanley. Appropriate that it falls during the week of the celebration of our country’s independence. Byron fought in what is considered the biggest and most important war since the revolution, but before his time in the war he spent time at school in Fort Collins.

Byron decided he wanted to join the Navy and become a Marine. He flew from Colorado to Farragut Idaho where they trained him to be a medic, then transferred to San Diego Naval Hospital where he took care of patients. He says he didn’t like seeing all the wounded.

During World War Two he started as a pharmacist mate. Byron told us stories of landing in the Guadalcanal in the 1940′s. He and other men had to jump off the cargo nets of ships into the landing craft.

He regroups with the Sixth Marine Division and boarded ship, sailing straight to Okinawa Japan. He says his arrival felt like hell.

“Both sides were shelling each other, and the naval guns were firing,” said Byron. He described the planes flying overhead and in his panic he says he could only think of protection. As he ran towards the field hospital he was caught by shrapnel on his right side.

“20 millimeter shells from the other side,” he added.

Byron served three years in the Navy.

After his time there, he tried to return to school but says he just couldn’t settle down. His escapades led him back to Colorado in the Zinc mining town of Gilman.

He was the assistant personnel chief with New Jersey Zinc Company.

One year, while using a snow blower his four right fingers were severed. He packed his fingertips in snow and headed off to the hospital. There he met his father who had to sew him back together. Byron actually got his ear ripped off when a horse stepped on him, which dad had to sew on as well. Safe to say it helps to have a surgeon as your father.

Byron met his wife, Wynona Maxine when his father hired her as a nurse, she had lunch with Byron and the rest is history.

They met February 19th, 1952 later marrying that same year in June.

Byron worked till 89 years old, but wishes he retired sooner to have more time with the one person who meant the world to him.

His wife.

