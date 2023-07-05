Undocumented migrants and international students can now get driver’s licenses in Colorado

While this was technically possible after 2013, only three DMV offices could do it in Colorado.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering driver’s licenses to undocumented migrants and international students.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act into law in 2013. The act made getting a standard driver’s license easier for undocumented people and international students.

Since then, only four DMV offices provided the service in the entire state. Now, any DMV in Colorado is able to do it.

The law allows all Coloradans to get a driver’s license or ID card regardless of their status. All one has to do is provide proof of identity and Colorado residency for more than two years.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

