Spring Creek Wildfire: Fire activity calm, despite dangerous conditions

Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire(KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KJCT) - In spite of predictions for a day of high fire activity on the 4th, firefighters kept the blaze under control and calm.

Firefighters said that the plan created to tackle yesterday’s critical conditions worked well, despite strong winds hitting the area around 3 p.m. Cloud cover also helped keep the fire from heating up too much, and crews said that the overall behavior of the fire was relatively calm and kept to the underbrush.

Crews used drones to drop a combustible chemical mixture that ignites the vegetation, robbing the fire of fuels that could burn much hotter under drier conditions.

The fire grew very slightly to 2,940 acres, up from 2,932 yesterday. Containment held steady at 37%. More personnel were added as well, bringing the number up to 544.

However, firefighters also said that several days of drying conditions have increased the chances of smaller vegetation catching fire and carrying the flames. Thankfully, firefighters are also reporting that larger fuels like live trees are still too moist for the fire to climb.

Crews say that the high moisture levels in the larger fuels are helping to keep the fire in one place. When wildfires burn trees, a phenomenon known as torching sometimes occurs which hurls embers into the air. The embers are then carried greater distances by the wind, allowing the fire to spread more quickly and easily.

The Colorado River Valley Field Office and White River National Forest are both still partially closed due to the fire.

There are no evacuations at this time.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
29 road mudslide
Mesa county creating plans to tackle 29 road mudslide
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
City of Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council to meet behind closed doors
Gusty winds and dry conditions bring high fire danger conditions back to the Western Slope for...
Fire danger increases as 4th of July festivities start

Latest News

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland lays on the ground after an RBI single by...
Rookies shine for Astros as Kessinger homers, Julks has 4 hits in 4-1 win over Rockies
Byron Stanley
World war two veteran turns 100
City of Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council to meet behind closed doors
Grand Junction Police Department
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue