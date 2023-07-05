Spring Creek Wildfire: Fire activity calm, despite dangerous conditions

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KJCT) - In spite of predictions for a day of high fire activity on the 4th, firefighters kept the blaze under control and calm.

Firefighters said that the plan created to tackle yesterday’s critical conditions worked well, despite strong winds hitting the area around 3 p.m. Cloud cover also helped keep the fire from heating up too much, and crews said that the overall behavior of the fire was relatively calm and kept to the underbrush.

Crews used drones to drop a combustible chemical mixture that ignites the vegetation, robbing the fire of fuels that could burn much hotter under drier conditions.

The fire grew very slightly to 2,940 acres, up from 2,932 yesterday. Containment held steady at 37%. More personnel were added as well, bringing the number up to 544.

However, firefighters also said that several days of drying conditions have increased the chances of smaller vegetation catching fire and carrying the flames. Thankfully, firefighters are also reporting that larger fuels like live trees are still too moist for the fire to climb.

Crews say that the high moisture levels in the larger fuels are helping to keep the fire in one place. When wildfires burn trees, a phenomenon known as torching sometimes occurs which hurls embers into the air. The embers are then carried greater distances by the wind, allowing the fire to spread more quickly and easily.

The Colorado River Valley Field Office and White River National Forest are both still partially closed due to the fire.

There are no evacuations at this time.

