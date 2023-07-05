New grant for businesses in Horizon Drive District

The Horizon Drive Association Business Improvement District is hoping to help businesses inside its district.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Horizon Drive Business Improvement District announced the creation of a new lease grant on Monday, intended to offset the cost of opening a business in the Horizon Drive District.

The district said that grants will be awarded based on the qualifications of the applicants, and factors including size, cost of the rental space, and the lease term are considered.

Applicants will also need to meet a set of requirements, including lease terms of at least a year, graduation from the Business Incubator’s Intensive Program, and the lease agreement must be for a property within the Horizon Drive district.

Prospective applicants can find applications at the Business Incubator Center or at the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District.

