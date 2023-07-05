Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Improperly discarded fireworks are being blamed on fires that destroyed multiple homes in the Denver area last night.

Two were in Parker and another in Aurora, and a firefighter was injured as well. One fire started after firefighters said the homeowners put a used firework in a plastic trash bin, spreading through one home before burning a second.

The family in the home next door was sleeping, but firefighters said they got out in time. Crews were initially worried the flames would spread to a third home, but they stopped that from happening.

Brian Westmoreland is thankful, but frustrated that his neighbors who didn’t set off the fireworks are going through this. “When you lose all those personal items, it ticks you off. Somebody being careless with fireworks — which, I mean, it’s fireworks 101 — don’t be an idiot,” said Westmoreland.

Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire said that this is exactly how you shouldn’t dispose of fireworks. “It’s a little bit gut wrenching for us when we know that there are fires that can be prevented, and we just want to do everything we can to try to prevent another one from happening,” said Hurst.

South Metro Fire said they respond to fires started like this every single year. They’d like to tell people just to not use fireworks at all, but if you do, use a metal can and keep them doused in water at least overnight.

