Delays plagued Denver International during July 4th

Many travelers found themselves stranded for several hours at a time.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Hundreds of July 4th celebrations were dashed this week as airlines canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay for DIA from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the 4th due to severe weather in the area.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday 185 flights were canceled, up from 177 at 9 p.m. Tuesday according to Flight Aware.

Most of the cancellations on the 4th were from Southwest Airlines. Other impacted airlines include SkyWest, United, Mesa, and Frontier.

