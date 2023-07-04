Grand Junction City Council to meet behind closed doors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council is set to meet July 5, behind closed doors, in executive session.

The council hasn’t given any specifics as to what will be discussed in the executive session, only stating on the agenda the meeting is related to economic development incentives for a possible development project near I-70 and 24 road in Grand Junction. The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m.

About an hour later, the doors will open for the council’s public meeting. There are a number of items on the council’s agenda. One of them addressing the new Grand Junction Community Recreation Center. On the agenda it shows the council being slated to approve a contract for the architect or engineer for the project. Also related to the recreation center, the council is expected to look at a resolution authorizing city manager, Greg Caton to submit a grant request to the Department of Local Affairs for the Community Recreation Center.

