Gusty winds, high fire danger return for July 4th holiday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a brief break through the weekend, gusty winds and high fire danger conditions are poised to return to the Western Slope as July 4th celebrations get underway.

Fire Danger Builds Again

Gusty outflow winds from spotty to isolated showers and storms mostly over the higher terrain could locally increase the fire danger in some locations this afternoon, then gusty winds of mostly 25 to 35 miles per hour become much more widespread as things start to dry out into our July 4th holiday on Tuesday. That combination of gusty winds and drier conditions will once again make for a high fire danger around a good portion of the Western Slope. A Red Flag Warning is already in place to be in effect from noon to 9 PM on Tuesday for areas mostly along and south of Interstate 70. As usual, it won’t take much for fires to ignite or spread around in these conditions. Regardless of state/city/local restrictions, the use of fireworks within the Red Flag Warning area is strongly not recommended on Tuesday.

Dry and Windy Conditions Continue

The threat of a high fire danger doesn’t stop on Tuesday. It will likely be a touch lower on Wednesday with slightly calmer winds, but those windy conditions ramp back up on Thursday and continue into the weekend. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures as well, so fire danger will ultimately come down to how low the humidities will be each day. Expect continuations of Red Flag Warnings through much of the week and potentially into the weekend as gusty winds continue to stick around.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will gradually increase through the afternoon, and we’ll have to watch for some spotty to isolated showers and storms that could develop over some of our nearby higher elevations. Most of the rain should stay there, but don’t be surprised to see a quick burst of rain drops somewhere in the valleys later this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Any rain ends and skies start clearing out tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again on Tuesday for the 4th of July with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Gusty winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour will start to increase the fire danger around the region.

