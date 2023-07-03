Colorado’s new laws covering car theft, pointing lasers at aircraft go into effect

Other laws kicking off this month also include changes to energy and carbon management and Miranda rights.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The new Grand Junction sales tax for funding a new community recreation center went into effect this week on the local level, but there are also several state laws that kicked off this week.

Some of the laws passed by the state legislature that go into effect this week include:

  • Changes to motor vehicle theft laws: Penalties for vehicle thefts are no longer based on the value of the vehicle. (SB23-097)
  • Miranda rights: This bill codifies Miranda rights into state law. (HB23-1155)
  • Pointing lasers at aircraft: While typically not recommended by aviation organizations, pointing a laser at aircraft in Colorado was not a crime until July 1, 2023. (SB23-095)
  • Natural medicine regulation and legalization: This bill amends the regulatory framework for natural medicine. (SB23-290)
  • Energy and carbon management regulation: According to the state legislature, this bill “changes the name of the oil and gas conservation commission to the energy and carbon management commission (commission) and expands the commission’s regulatory authority to include the authority to regulate a broader scope of energy and carbon management areas beyond oil and gas.” (SB23-285)

