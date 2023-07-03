Bountiful grass from 2023′s wet spring turns to tinder as things dry out

Watch your sparks!
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wildfire season is Colorado is getting longer and more severe, prompting warnings from fire officials.

Lathan Johnson, a fire management specialist, said western Colorado is prone to wildfires due to its lower elevation areas, but also blames 2023′s wet spring.

However, Johnson says that most wildfires are human-caused. The typical culprits are campfires, cigarette butts, and dragging trailer chains.

“We have a lot of fine fuel out there on the ground, a lot of grass that, over the last couple of week, it’s dried out. We’ve had some really dry air,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have wildfires here for a considerable amount of time with the amount of grass we have.”

The biggest safety tip from officials is to avoid burning of any kind on red flag days.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
If you see these children, call 911.
Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado
Appeals court rejects claims made by Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife
Appeals court rejects claims made by Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Elevated fire danger remaining high ahead of the 4th of July holiday

Latest News

Spring Creek Fire: Firefighters brace for critical fire conditions on July 4th
Spring Creek Fire: Firefighters brace for critical fire conditions on July 4th
A burned area near a steep ridge on the south side of the Spring Creek Fire on July 2.
Spring Creek Fire
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Colorado’s new laws covering car theft, pointing lasers at aircraft go into effect
Colorado’s new laws covering car theft, pointing lasers at aircraft go into effect