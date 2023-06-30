Stay safe this 4th of July with these tips!

Fireworks aren't the only things you should be safe around on the Fourth of July.
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fun celebration can quickly turn deadly. It’s important to know the Do’s and Don’ts before it’s too late.

“The irony is, the first fireworks we usually hand to children are sparklers, and sparklers actually burn at a temperature of 1,200 to 2000 degrees,” said Dirk Clingman, public information officer with the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Sparklers can easily catch clothes and hair on fire if they get too close, Clingman advises you to not leave children unattended with fire works. He also adds to be extra careful with fire works that failed to go off. Re-igniting a faulty fire work or even investigation the tube or holder could have a devastating outcome. Fire work safety also includes the source that you buy from. Clingman encourages the use of legal fire works. Anything that shoots into the air like a bottle rocket or explodes is not legal.

“In Mesa County fire works need to stay on the ground and not explode violently. If they’re being sold here commercially you can trust that they are legal,” said Dirk.

This holiday weekend is a perfect time to set up the grill for a barbeque, but Clingman says to do your due diligence in keeping meal prep safe.

Prior to grilling ensure you are cleaning out excess oils or fats on or in the grill. Check your propane tank’s tubing for gas leaks or breaks in the line. Before igniting your grill, close the lid to avoid an explosion of fire.

Lastly, “Pull them away from their home so they’re not right up against the combustible house that you live in,” added Dirk.

Always keep a water source nearby during your celebration and if anything goes wrong be sure to call 911.

Make sure to check the Mesa County Public Health website for air quality conditions or the National Weather Service for red flag warnings before you enjoy fire works.

