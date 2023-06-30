Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to

Residents at a Michigan senior care facility are experiencing virtual reality with therapeutic capabilities for the first time. (Source: WNEM)
By WNEM Digital and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Residents at a Michigan senior care facility are experiencing virtual reality with therapeutic capabilities for the first time.

Shay Lieber, the administrator at Stratford Pines in Midland, said they’re the first senior facility in the state to have MyndVR.

“Our residents get to see different things for the first time,” Lieber said. “They might be able to see the Eiffel Tower, they may be able to skydive, see a rocket take off. Something that they’ve always wanted to see or haven’t been able to see but get to see today while they’re at Stratford with us.”

According to the MyndVR website, the goal of the new technology is to enable “older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes.”

MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional and physical well-being.

Lieber said all residents at Stratford Pines get to benefit from the VR headsets.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New wildfires in Southern Colorado
Two fires ignite in southern Colorado
Airlines are struggling to keep up.
Delays and cancellations hit Denver International Airport
A motor-home was destroyed by a fire Thursday on Orchard Mesa.
RV destroyed in blaze
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
Spring Creek Fire sees little change overnight

Latest News

Beauty (right) is stepping into the role of mom for baby Gia.
Foster mare steps into ‘mom’ role for orphaned foal who lost mother at birth
FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression...
Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era Mississippi bans blocking some felons from voting
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
LIVE: Biden to speak after Supreme Court decision on student loans
Appeals court rejects claims made by Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife
Appeals court rejects claims made by Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material