Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet B.W.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - B.W. is not too happy about the kittens in the shelter being adopted before her, but she is patiently waiting for her time to come. This sweet girl has been at Roice-Hurst for about three months and looking for her forever home, she loves to be scooped up and cuddled, and appreciates a good brush through her fur. B.W. does not care too much for little humans, so she would do best in a home with no children and most likely no other animals. If you are looking for a furry companion to hug and kiss all day, come meet B.W.!

The Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge is Happening Now!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Mesa County have teamed up for the second annual Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge! Our goal is to find 100 new foster homes in 100 days, from June 20 through September 28. Learn more at rhhumanesociety.org/foster.

