GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sweetie is truly a golden girl, she loves baths and playing in water. She is a 6-year-old, pit bull mix that weighs about 50lbs, with a cherry eye that does not bother. Sweetie is ideally looking for her fur-ever home, but it also desperately needs a foster. She has been in the Mesa County Animal Shelter for some time, and it is starting to wear on Sweetie’s physical and emotional well-being. In her next home, Sweetie would do wonderful in a home, that would be able to feed her well, she is underweight, and give her unconditional love.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Sweetie (Grand Rivers Humane Society)

