Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.(WMTW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New wildfires in Southern Colorado
Two fires ignite in southern Colorado
A motor-home was destroyed by a fire Thursday on Orchard Mesa.
RV destroyed in blaze
Airlines are struggling to keep up.
Delays and cancellations hit Denver International Airport
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
New sales tax to fund rec center construction starts soon
New sales tax to fund rec center construction starts soon

Latest News

If you see these children, call 911.
Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021,...
Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet B.W.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet B.W.
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you