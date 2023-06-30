Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado

If you see these children, call 911.
If you see these children, call 911.(CBI)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two children from Hotchkiss, Colorado

The CBI said King and Demi Jones were both last seen on May 14 at 4:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Aspen Lane in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

King Jones is described by the CBI as a 9-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, measuring 3′05″ tall and weighing 60 pounds.

Demi Jones is described by the CBI as an 8-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, measuring 3′05″ tall and weighing 62 pounds.

The CBI said the two children were last seen with 67-year-old Jacqueline Ballard, described as a white female with green eyes, blonde and gray hair, measuring 5′05″ tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Authorities said that the three may be traveling in a gray 2017 Subaru Outback with a Colorado license plate reading “ABZB32″

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

