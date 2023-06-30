Communities tackling challenges amid pickleball explosion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you haven’t heard by now, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation. That’s the word according to people who play it, the Western Slope Pickleball Club, and the U.S.A. Pickleball Association.

What started out as a backyard game involving just a handful of players in 1965 in Bainbridge, Wash. has morphed into 48.3m American adults today.

Even though the game was invented nearly 60 years ago, it wasn’t until the last decade or so, when pickleball’s popularity experienced more of an explosion of growth. So what’s behind the explosion? Many people say, it’s a cornucopia of things. One of the biggest; it’s a game anyone can learn.

“It crosses all demographics, and you don’t have to be young or athletic to play it,” said Jeff Smith, president of the Western Slope Pickleball Club. “It’s the number one sport in the world. Fastest growing for the last three years running. And the average age, which five years ago was in the 60s and 70s, is now down to 35.”

According to Smith, like many communities, Grand Junction’s pickleball scene has exploded. In some communities on the Front Range for example, the growth has led to turf-type wars. Tennis and pickleball players feuding, fighting for a chance to play. Some home owners associations also getting backlash over the noise that comes with pickleball. But, that isn’t necessarily the case on the Western Slope.

In western Colorado, one of the biggest challenges is finding space for everyone. Right now, extensive renovations are underway at Canyon View Park. Grand Junction city is adding four new tennis courts for a total of 16 tennis courts there. Meanwhile, all the remaining tennis courts at Lincoln Park will be converted to pickleball courts. With the additional courts at Lincoln, there will be 20 total. Both parks are also being upgraded to have dark sky LED lights. Which in turn, means more time on the court.

“We’re lucky here in Grand Junction, we get along just great with the tennis community,” said Smith. “As matter of fact, that tennis community is very supportive of this project.”

It’s a similar scene in Montrose. At the Montrose Recreation Center, there are six pickleball courts on the northwest corner of the property, and they’re packed.

“It’s very busy here in Montrose, " said Cindy Marino, 50 plus coordinator for the Montrose Recreation District. “Our courts are pretty much are always full during the cooler temperature times of day. It’s a fabulous sport and a lot of people are taking advantage of getting out and playing.”

And in Montrose, having enough amenities is a challenge. The recreation district said it has plans to build more pickleball courts, but it’s just a matter of finding the proper place.

“Everyone, no matter what the sport is, whether you’re in a boat, any type of ball sport, or you’re in a court sport, people believe that we need more courts, we need more fields of play,” said Mari Steinbach, executive director of the Montrose Recreation District. “We don’t have any place necessarily pinpointed. We have a few ideas. And we’re excited to share those as we move forward.”

But perhaps no community is looking for more space, than Fruita. As it stands, Fruita Parks and Recreation doesn’t really have a dedicated outdoor pickleball court. Players can play at the few temporary courts at the Fruita 8/9 school. But once school is back in session, that’s no longer an option. Fruita is adding courts to Reed Park through its renovations, as well as at the Little Salt Wash. But in the meantime, pickleball players either have to go to Grand Junction, or the Fruita Community Center inside the gym. The only trouble with that, is the gym floor is shared with other sports, and pickleball is only 5:30 a.m. until noon, Monday through Thursday.

“I think the more space would be better,” said Mark Mancuso, Fruita Parks and Rec director. “There’s upwards of, you know, 25, 30 folks waiting to play on two courts at times.”

Mancuso said one of the biggest challenges in having pickleball at the gym, is just trying to accommodate all the different sports.

“You can do a blue line or a yellow line or the white line and you’re not going to make somebody happy,” said Mancuso. “Tennis either likes it Just tennis lines. Pickleball likes the pickleball lines. And so that’s a challenge. You name it, and we’ve got lines on there, and it’s really kind of hard to see that.”

Aside from pickleball being called a sport that anybody can learn, or an easy game to learn, pretty much everyone one working at the different facilities said the social aspect is one of the biggest reasons for pickleball’s growth. Players come, socialize, make friends and then they do it all over again.

“You don’t have to call up three of the people and say, hey, let’s go to the court and play a game,” said Smith. “You just show up to the courts, and there are people here to play with.”

“One of the big things about pickleball is the people who play, they are just the most fantastic people,” said Marino. “People become friends here. People do things outside of pickleball. And this is a place for people to come together, be active, get outside and have a lot of fun.”

