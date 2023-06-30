Appeals court rejects claims made by Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The second first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of Michael Blagg stands, as per the ruling of the Colorado appeals court Thursday.

Blagg was first convicted in 2004 for the death of his wife, Jennifer Blagg. His daughter also disappeared, but no charges were filed.

The conviction was then overturned in 2014 after defense attorneys discovered that one of the jurors did not disclose that she was a victim of domestic violence before being selected to be on the jury.

Because of this, Mesa County prosecutors retried the case in Jefferson County.

Blagg’s public defender tried to argue that the second conviction should be reversed because the trial court allowed evidence from an allegedly unlawful home search.

A three judge panel rejected all claims made.

The court wrote that Blagg loaded a dumpster at his workplace, and owned a gun similar to the one used to kill his wife. After an extensive search, the body of Blagg’s wife was found in the Mesa County Landfill. Blagg’s daughter, Abby Blagg, was never found.

Blagg was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

