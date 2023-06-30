Appeals court rejects claims made by Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife

Michael Blagg was convicted of murdering his wife after she and his six-year-old daughter went missing in 2001.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The second first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of Michael Blagg stands, as per the ruling of the Colorado appeals court Thursday.

Blagg was first convicted in 2004 for the death of his wife, Jennifer Blagg. His daughter also disappeared, but no charges were filed.

The conviction was then overturned in 2014 after defense attorneys discovered that one of the jurors did not disclose that she was a victim of domestic violence before being selected to be on the jury.

Because of this, Mesa County prosecutors retried the case in Jefferson County.

Blagg’s public defender tried to argue that the second conviction should be reversed because the trial court allowed evidence from an allegedly unlawful home search.

A three judge panel rejected all claims made.

The court wrote that Blagg loaded a dumpster at his workplace, and owned a gun similar to the one used to kill his wife. After an extensive search, the body of Blagg’s wife was found in the Mesa County Landfill. Blagg’s daughter, Abby Blagg, was never found.

Blagg was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New wildfires in Southern Colorado
Two fires ignite in southern Colorado
Airlines are struggling to keep up.
Delays and cancellations hit Denver International Airport
A motor-home was destroyed by a fire Thursday on Orchard Mesa.
RV destroyed in blaze
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
Spring Creek Fire sees little change overnight

Latest News

Fire suppression efforts are continuing.
Spring Creek Fire: Firefighters continue suppression efforts
Pickleball explosion KJCT
Western Slope Fire Weather Update - June 30, 2023 v2
Appeals court rejects claims made by Colorado man convicted of murdering his wife