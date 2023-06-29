Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high schools.(Source: WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:36 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a student at three Boston high schools.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges, including felony counts of forging documents. She is a former Department of Children and Families social worker.

Officials say during the 2022-23 school year, Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She’s accused of falsely enrolling using the student transfer process and multiple pseudonyms.

“This is a quite, it seems, elaborate and unusually intensive case of fraudulent activity,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said a district staff member found irregularities in the paperwork on file in mid-June, and the school immediately contacted police.

Hewitt has been ordered to stay away from the school district’s facilities. Police executed a search warrant at her home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Rafter still missing in Glenwood Canyon
Rafter still missing in Glenwood Canyon
12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire grows slightly, closes White River National Forest

Latest News

Air travel problems continue; Delta plane lands without nose gear
Titan sub debris and human remains found in search, US Coast Guard says
Officials in Alabama say two teenagers were seriously injured after they were struck by a...
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl allegedly abducted in North Dakota