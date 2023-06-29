Spring Creek Fire sees little change overnight

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Spring Creek Wildfire burning southwest of Parachute grew only slightly last night as firefighters worked to protect private land and buildings.

The fire grew to 2,925 acres last night, up from 2,859 acres reported yesterday. Containment is holding steady at 20%, with no change from yesterday.

In a release issued on Thursday, crews report that more firefighting resources continue to pour in from across the area. Firefighters said that they are using a number of different tactics, including digging firelines directly against burned areas.

Firefighting personnel muster in the early morning of June 29. (US Forest Service)

The red flag warning issued yesterday is being reissued today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fire crews said that winds are expected to pick up in the late morning and into the afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph expected. Firefighters are expecting a cold front to move through the area after 6 p.m. Gusts could exceed 30 mph after the front passes, but authorities say that the winds should calm after midnight.

Though no evacuations orders have been issued, parts of the Colorado River Valley Field Office and White River National Forest are closed due to the fire.

