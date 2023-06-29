New sales tax to fund rec center construction starts soon

Your shopping in Grand Junction is about to get a bit more expensive.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With voters approving an April ballot measure to build a new community recreation center, the City of Grand Junction will begin the collection of the .14% sales tax on July 1, 2023, in order to fund the construction of the new facility.

Voters approved an increase from 3.25% to 3.39% on purchases made within the city earlier this year. The planned recreation center at Matchett Park will be funded by taxes collected from common transactions like eating at local restaurants or shopping at local stores.

“We desperately need a place where people can go exercise, work out, play games, et cetera,” said Grand Junction resident Piera Kllanxhja.

The initial cost of the project is expected to total $70 million.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire grows slightly, closes White River National Forest
12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
Rafter still missing in Glenwood Canyon
Rafter still missing in Glenwood Canyon

Latest News

Airlines are struggling to keep up.
Delays and cancellations hit Denver International Airport
A motor-home was destroyed by a fire Thursday on Orchard Mesa.
RV destroyed in blaze
Luna, a Grey Wolf, was 12 years old.
Gov Polis vetoes wolf management delay measure
New wildfires in Southern Colorado
Two fires ignite in southern Colorado