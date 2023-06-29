New sales tax to fund rec center construction starts soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With voters approving an April ballot measure to build a new community recreation center, the City of Grand Junction will begin the collection of the .14% sales tax on July 1, 2023, in order to fund the construction of the new facility.

Voters approved an increase from 3.25% to 3.39% on purchases made within the city earlier this year. The planned recreation center at Matchett Park will be funded by taxes collected from common transactions like eating at local restaurants or shopping at local stores.

“We desperately need a place where people can go exercise, work out, play games, et cetera,” said Grand Junction resident Piera Kllanxhja.

The initial cost of the project is expected to total $70 million.

