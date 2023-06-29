Delays and cancellations hit Denver International Airport

Airlines are struggling to keep up.
Airlines are struggling to keep up.(Brett Spangler / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - More delays and cancellations at airports nationwide, including at Denver International.

Another 96 United Airlines flights were canceled and 223 delayed at DIA on Wednesday, according to Flight Aware.

On Tuesday, 153 United Airlines flights were canceled and 295 other were delayed at DIA. All but 11 of the canceled flights at DIA were United flights.

Nationwide, United had 672 canceled flights and 1,266 delayed flights as of Tuesday evening — the most of any airline.

