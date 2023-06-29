Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of Martin Luther King Jr., has died. She was 95 years old.

The King Center posted a statement to social media mourning her loss.

Farris stood alongside her brother during the Civil Rights Movement. She was also an esteemed educator and author who has made a big impact at Spelman College, her alma mater.

“She taught students to be teachers, to be educators,” her son Isaac Newton Farris Jr. previously said.

He said his mother has seen some remarkable events in her life, including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Farris has a long legacy and has done a lot in her 95 years. She also played a part in making the King Center what it is today, working along with Coretta Scott King.

Martin Luther King III said in a statement that his family is mourning the loss of the woman who “spent her life fighting for equality and against racism in America.”

“She defied the odds that held back too many marginalized communities – going on to become a civil rights leader and acclaimed author,” King III wrote. “No stranger to adversity, Aunt Christine used the tragedies of the assassinations of her mother and brother to fight for change in America.”

Bernice King shared a photo of her and her aunt on social media saying “I love you and will miss you, Aunt Christine.”

