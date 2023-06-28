Spring Creek Fire grows slightly, closes White River National Forest

Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire(Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn southwest of Parachute as firefighting assets and personnel continue to arrive.

The White River National Forest is now partially closed due to the fire. Staff cited ensuring the safety of the public and firefighters.

According to information released by firefighters, the fire grew from the previous 2,577 acres reported by crews to 2,859 acres since yesterday. Firefighters also gained more control over the fire’s perimeter and contained 20% of the fire, up from 5% yesterday.

The Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team lead by Incident Commander Jared Hohn arrived at 6 a.m. today, taking over from the previous crew. The new crew said that it will be approaching the fire with a “full suppression strategy.”

More fire resources have been ordered, said firefighters, and continue to arrive. Aircraft including helicopters and slurry bombers are continuing to assist firefighters.

Spring Creek and High Mesa Roads are still both closed to everyone except firefighters and local traffic. If you need to drive in the area, firefighters ask that you avoid those roads as best you can.

A red flag warning continues through the day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for areas below 7,500 feet. Firefighting personnel warned that the fire may impact air quality.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
The Spring Creek Wildfire grew to 3,000 acres on Monday.
Spring Creek Fire: Fire activity expected to keep up yesterday’s tempo
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
In this image taken from video provided by the Colorado Judicial Branch, Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
Victims confront Colorado Springs gay nightclub killer, calling shooter a monster and a coward
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton (79) skates with the puck during the first period of...
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
First-time moms can sign up for nurse-family program in Mesa County
First-time moms can sign up for nurse-family program in Mesa County