Rafter still missing in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - A rafter is still missing after his boat capsized in the Colorado River on Sunday afternoon.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office both responded to reports of a missing rafter near Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon.

The sheriff’s office said a father and son put in at Grizzly Creek and planned to travel to New Castle.

The boat flipped shortly after the pair got in the water, say authorities. The 65-year-old father was last seen holding on to the raft as it headed down the rapids.

The missing man was last seen wearing a gray shirt or hoodie with white and yellow gloves.

