High fire danger lasts through Thursday, then eases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Changes in our weather are coming. The most important changes are decreasing wind and increasing humidity. That will help to reduce the elevated fire danger that has been prevalent all week. These changes will begin on Friday.

High Fire Danger Persists Thursday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM Wednesday evening and from 11 AM until 8 PM Thursday. A Red Flag Warning means weather is favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. This means new growth is possible of the Spring Creek Fire burning on Battlement Mesa near Parachute. It also means new fires are possible. The dry vegetation, the low humidity, and the gusty winds all play a role in the elevated fire danger. Burning is a bad idea all across the Western Slope. Please wait to burn when the weather is more favorble for keeping fires contained.

Mesa County has issued a No Burn Advisory for Wednesday and Thursday. This means that burning isn’t just a bad idea, but you can also face legal consequences for burning.

Fire Danger Eases After Thursday

The critical fire weather will improve. Fire danger won’t end, but it will diminish starting Friday. The wind easing may be the biggest help for firefighters working on the Spring Creek Fire. The increasing humidity will be a big help, too. Humidity will increase from less than 10% to 15-25%. More humidity aloft will translate to more clouds to help ease the heat a bit, too. That also could mean spotty showers over the mountains, though rain is unlikely in the valleys.

Our First 100-Degree Day Could Be Near

This could be followed by much warmer weather early next week. We’re forecasting highs in the mid-to-upper 90s now, but there are early indications that at least some of us in the Grand Valley could warm to 100 degrees on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It’s possible that with time, our forecast data may ease back a bit on that heat, but we’re due for our first 100-degree day. We haven’t broken 100 degrees since September 6 of last year. That broke the record for the latest 100-degree day at Grand Junction.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 90s around 6 PM to middle 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 60 degrees around Grand Junction, 56 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will start mostly sunny, then the afternoon will become partly cloudy and gusty. Wind gusts up to 20-30 mph are possible. Fire danger is still high. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of the Western Slope, and Mesa County has issued a No Burn Advisory. High temperatures will be near 92 degrees around Grand Junction, 89 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 89 degrees around Cortez.

