Colorado wedding officiated by Chat GPT: "I can't do this, I don't have eyes"

The couple met, not surprisingly, through a dating app, online.
By Rick Sallinger
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT
MORRISON, Colo. - The Historic Morrison Church was built back in the 1800s. Its members back then never could have imagined what took place there this past weekend.

The love was real, but the officiating of a wedding was created by artificial intelligence played through a voice app that welcomed those gathered saying, “thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt.”

Truitt was the groom in what he called a monumental event, explaining, “here in the state of Colorado by the grace of God, it’s not necessary to have an official at the wedding so far as both partners agree.”

And agree, they did. After all, it was a last-minute event, easier and cheaper to use with artificial intelligence.

It was the idea of Stephen Wiench, whose daughter Reece, was the bride. He said the first attempt at using an AI bot didn’t work.

“It said ‘no’ at first. ‘I can’t do this, I don’t have eyes, I don’t have a body. I can’t officiate at your wedding,’” Stephen Wiench said.

But using the artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT, it finally came around.

The voice of the officiant at the wedding announced: “we are honored and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have traveled out of state -- notably, Kansas.”

The vows given by the bride and groom to each other were done by themselves, not by a computer.

