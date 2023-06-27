Tacos Del Gnar sued after parasite outbreak

A total of 14 states are seeing an outbreak of the parasite.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGWAY, Colo. (KJCT) - Two lawsuits have been filed against a restaurant in Ridgway in connection to an outbreak of the intestinal parasite Cyclospora.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has identified around 45 people linked to the outbreak, all of whom dined at the same restaurant — Tacos Del Gnar.

A woman from Ridgway and a man from Grand Junction both filed suits after eating at the restaurant. Both claim they fell ill after eating their meals.

Both parties are demanding a jury be involved in the trial.

Food and safety lawyer Bill Marler said that the restaurant isn’t technically at fault, and it can choose to sue the supplier. “The law in Colorado does make the restaurant responsible for the products that it serves for consumers, but that being said, the restaurant has a legal case against those that supplied the contaminated product,” said Marler.

Typically, outbreaks are caused by food contaminated by fecal material. In past outbreaks, Marler said that important fruits and leafy vegetables from Central and South America were exposed to the parasite when sewer and water supplies mixed. He suspects a raw lettuce or garnish, like cilantro or parsley.

Marler also recommended antibiotics, specifically the drug Bactrim, to treat the disease. He said that the disease is not likely to go away on its own,.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Creek Fire burns over 200 acres as of Monday afternoon.
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
High fire danger is back again, and this week won't offer any real relief as warm and dry...
Fire danger increases again amid dry wind & low humidity
Lainey Wilson talks about what fans can expect next from her.
Country Jam 2023: Lainey Wilson talks all things country music

Latest News

MEET SWEETIE FROM GRAND RIVERS
MIDDAY GRAND RIVERS 0627
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
The Spring Creek Wildfire grew to 3,000 acres on Monday.
Spring Creek Fire: Fire activity expected to keep up yesterday’s tempo
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his...
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a ‘highly confidential’ document with an interviewer