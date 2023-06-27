Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa

Spring Creek Fire burns over 200 acres as of Monday afternoon.
Spring Creek Fire burns over 200 acres as of Monday afternoon.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More than 150 personnel have been dispatched to fight a fire that started Saturday.

The fire started to burn right outside of Parachute. Dry conditions and strong winds adding fuel to the fire.

Ground and air crews are working to put the flames out.

Smoke can be seen in Grand Junction as the fire flared back up on Monday. The Spring Creek Fire had burned a little over 200 acres as of Saturday afternoon. Monday it was estimated to have burned 212 acres.

As of Monday afternoon the fire was at 20% containment.

A separate smaller fire broke out in a neighborhood east of Rifle on Monday prompting evacuations which have since been lifted.

