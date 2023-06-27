Gusty winds continue to keep fire danger high

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today plays out very similar to yesterday with plenty of sunshine, very low humidity, gusty winds, and a high fire danger.

High Fire Danger

Winds calmed through the overnight hours last night, but those gusty winds will be back on the increase as we head into the afternoon. Most places will see gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour, but some gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are possible over the higher elevations. Combine that with very low humidity, and we’re once again looking at another high fire danger across the Western Slope. Winds start to calm down some through the middle of the week, but some patchy gusty winds will keep the fire danger locally elevated in some locations.

Spring Creek Fire

Gusty southwesterly winds caused the Spring Creek Fire to flare up yesterday afternoon south of Parachute and Battlement Mesa, which has now burned over 3000 acres. Gusty southwesterly winds are once again expected this afternoon, and we should see yet another active day of fire activity around the burn area. Gradually calmer winds should start helping through the middle of the week, but the greatest relief from Mother Nature likely will not arrive until the end of this week. Some data is indicating the potential for some higher elevation showers by Friday, but for now chances are still fairly low.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue over the region through the rest of the afternoon. It’s another warm and windy afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s and wind gusts mostly between 25 and 35 miles per hour. Winds calm down and we’ll continue to see clear skies tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are back again on Wednesday. It won’t be as windy, but still expect some wind gusts between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

