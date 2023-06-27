Authorities identify body found in Colorado River

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KJCT) - Authorities in Grand County, Utah have identified the body found floating in the Colorado River last week as a Grand Junction man.

The remains were identified in a release as belonging to Ryan Patrick Latcham.

Rafters discovered Latcham’s body roughly two miles upstream, where they secured the body to the raft and floated down the river to the nearby ranger station. Authorities said that the body was then secured to the boat ramp as they waited for authorities.

Authorities stated that they do not know how Latcham’s body made its way into the river. Law enforcement says that there are not signs of foul play at this time, but the final ruling relies on the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner’s investigation.

Mesa County and Grand County Sheriff’s Departments both responded.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.