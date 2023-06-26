German-Americans celebrate on the western slope

German-American celebration
German-American celebration(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The German-American club of Western Colorado held their annual summer potluck picnic on Sunday to celebrate German heritage and community in the grand valley.

According to club president Jim Witt, German is the largest cultural group to settle in America. He says almost a quarter of the United States are German.

For close to 40 years, Witt spent his life dedicated to teaching, learning, and enriching others with German culture. He became a German teacher at Grand Junction High School 23 years ago, taking groups of high school students to Europe and Germany at least 20 times.

Now he spends time helping Local German clubs with funds or supporting German exchange students when they come to the western slope.

Today they celebrated with the Alpine Echo band, which Witt says they’re the only genuine Oompah band in this part of the world.

They served a main course of fried chicken, with lots of other fun treats!

If you’re interested in joining the German-American club of Western Colorado you can contact Jim here- 970-209-9241

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a drink from a family’s pool in Arizona on Tuesday...
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family’s backyard pool
Warm and dry with high fire danger is the main focus of our weather for the next week.
Elevated fire danger persists for our hot, dry Friday
Tornado hits Highland Ranch less than a day after dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks
Tornado hits Highland Ranch less than a day after dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks

Latest News

Veterans Hospital in Reno
VA hospital promotes healthy living with MOVE! progam
VA hospital talks about MOVE program
VA HOSPITAL INTERVIEW
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe on the water this summer
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe on the water this summer
CDOT: Resurfacing work begins on I-70B and Highway 141B
CDOT: Resurfacing work begins on I-70B and Highway 141B