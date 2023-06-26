German-Americans celebrate on the western slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The German-American club of Western Colorado held their annual summer potluck picnic on Sunday to celebrate German heritage and community in the grand valley.

According to club president Jim Witt, German is the largest cultural group to settle in America. He says almost a quarter of the United States are German.

For close to 40 years, Witt spent his life dedicated to teaching, learning, and enriching others with German culture. He became a German teacher at Grand Junction High School 23 years ago, taking groups of high school students to Europe and Germany at least 20 times.

Now he spends time helping Local German clubs with funds or supporting German exchange students when they come to the western slope.

Today they celebrated with the Alpine Echo band, which Witt says they’re the only genuine Oompah band in this part of the world.

They served a main course of fried chicken, with lots of other fun treats!

If you’re interested in joining the German-American club of Western Colorado you can contact Jim here- 970-209-9241

