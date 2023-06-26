Country Jam 2023: Lainey Wilson talks all things country music

Lainey Wilson talks about what's next for her country music career.
Lainey Wilson talks about what's next for her country music career.(Lainey Wilson / YouTube)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The biggest country party of the year may be over for Grand Junction but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Country music star, Lainey Wilson preformed on June 23rd to a packed venue.

Earlier in the day the gates were closed to country music fans due to high winds but when things died down the crowds poured in.

Wilson talked about her recent collaborations with other country artists, her experience on the set of the hit TV show ‘Yellowstone’, and where fans can keep up with her in the future.

