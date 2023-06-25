Windy conditions are returning, elevating our fire risk once again

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Fire Danger:

Fire danger is returning across the Western Slope by Monday as windy becomes breezy, and relative humidity levels will remain below the 10% threshold. Red Flag Warnings are issued before a new work week starts. The warning will go into effect at 11 am and expire at 9 pm. However, this warning returns on Tuesday at 10 am and expires at 9 pm.

Our Sunday:

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will remain warm for our evening before leading to clear skies into the overnight hours. Our low temperatures will sit around the upper to lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Upcoming Week:

Windy conditions are returning across the Western Slope, leading to Red Flag Warnings to get reissued. Wind gusts can sit anywhere between 20-40 miles per hour (mph), with a few locations could reach up to 50 mph.

Aside from the warning and windy conditions, sunshine will still stick around. While most of the state will sit under mostly sunny skies, the San Juans will start to shake up the forecast Tuesday morning. Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to move into the vicinity. However, these showers and thunderstorms will push eastward by Tuesday afternoon, returning conditions to what our valleys will see, which is warm, dry, and sunny skies.

Temperatures throughout the week will remain in the mid to lower 90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s to upper 80s for Montrose. Rain chances for the valleys will continue to stay near to none.

