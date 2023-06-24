VA hospital promotes healthy living with MOVE! progam

Jameson Tade, MOVE! coordinator, talks with us about the perks of joining the program at the VA hospital
VA hospital promotes healthy living with MOVE progam
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction VA Hospital is offering a program that is available for all VA-enrolled veterans that are looking to become healthier and more active. MOVE! is an evidence-based self-management program that focuses on health and wellness through healthy eating, physical activity, and behavior change. The program is fully free, open to both men and women and available at all VA Medical Centers.

If you are interested, contact your VA MOVE! Program directly or let your VA Primary Care team know that you are interested in MOVE!

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Warm and dry with high fire danger is the main focus of our weather for the next week.
Elevated fire danger persists for our hot, dry Friday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Another day of sunshine, red flag warnings and wind advisories
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street

Latest News

VA hospital talks about MOVE program
VA HOSPITAL INTERVIEW
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe on the water this summer
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe on the water this summer
CDOT: Resurfacing work begins on I-70B and Highway 141B
CDOT: Resurfacing work begins on I-70B and Highway 141B
Tornado hits Highland Ranch less than a day after dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks
Tornado hits Highland Ranch less than a day after dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks