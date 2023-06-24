VA hospital promotes healthy living with MOVE! progam

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction VA Hospital is offering a program that is available for all VA-enrolled veterans that are looking to become healthier and more active. MOVE! is an evidence-based self-management program that focuses on health and wellness through healthy eating, physical activity, and behavior change. The program is fully free, open to both men and women and available at all VA Medical Centers.

If you are interested, contact your VA MOVE! Program directly or let your VA Primary Care team know that you are interested in MOVE!

