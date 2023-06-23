Tornado hits Highland Ranch less than a day after dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks

DENVER (KJCT) - Another round of severe weather hit in and around Denver yesterday, including reports of a tornado touching down in Highlands Ranch.

Strong winds and heavy rain slammed into people’s homes, conjuring images of a hurricane. Trees and other debris were broken and thrown by the wind. Golf ball to tennis ball sized hail was reported in some areas. Sirens were activated to warn residents.

No injuries were reported for that storm, but it was a different story at Red Rocks Amphitheater just one day before. Golf ball sized hail and larger was reported Wednesday night, pelting concertgoers and injuring dozens.

Louis Tomlinson was set to perform before a weather delay was called. Then, after the first delay ended, a second delay was announced around 9 p.m.

Just a few minutes later, the storm unleashed rain and dangerously large hail. Seven people were taken to the hospital, and dozens of others were treated on-scene. Injuries ranging from cuts to broken bones were reported.

