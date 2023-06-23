Fire danger relaxes this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The elevated fire danger will persist this evening before it subsides overnight. We’ll get a break from the high fire danger, but it will increase again next week.

High Fire Danger

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 PM Friday evening for nearly all of the Western Slope below 6,000 feet. Included are much of Mesa, Montrose, Delta, Garfield, Dolores, San Miguel, and Montezuma counties and the cities and communities of Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Rifle, DeBeque, Delta, Crawford, Cedaredge, Montrose, Nucla, Naturita, Paradox, Glad Park, Dove Creek, Cortez, and nearby areas.

A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread out of control. All plans for outdoor burning should be postponed until weather is more favorable for keeping fires contained. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 10 PM Friday. The high fire danger will relax Saturday through Monday, then it will increase again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Country Jam Forecast

Weather is holding up nicely for Country Jam in Mack. This evening is gusty, but it will be mostly clear and dry. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 7 PM to mid 70′s by 9 PM. Cooler 60s are likely by 11 PM. Then Saturday will be sunny. The afternoon high temperature will be near 88 degrees. Expect upper 80s around 3 PM, then mid-80s by 7 PM, and upper 60s by 11 PM.

Weather This Weekend

Our weather this weekend looks great, but the warmth will begin building again on Sunday after a brief reprieve on Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be mainly sunny all across the Western Slope. Morning lows will range from upper 40s to mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday will be mainly sunny. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Our Next Rain Maker

There’s no opportunity for rain for nearly all of the next week. There are some early signs in the forecast data that showers and thunderstorms may be possible next Friday for the first time in nearly two weeks. Right now, it’s just a chance in our long-range forecast. We can always use some moisture.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Sunset is at 8:44 PM. We’ll cool from middle 80s around 6 PM to lower 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 88 degrees around Grand Junction, 85 degrees around Montrose, 87 degrees around Delta, and 85 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.