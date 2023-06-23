Fatal head on collision

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just after 1 a.m. this morning, a head on collision involving a SUV and a sedan that took place between Grand Junction and Fruita on Westbound lane I-70.

We were told by our crew that the Sedan burst into flames leaving one person dead on the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital.

As of right now Westbound lane is closed and Fruita Police Department is still investigating the accident.

We will keep you updated online and on-air with further information.

