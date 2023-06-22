Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival, Country Jam, officially kicked off Thursday.

Now in its 31st year, Country Jam is one of the top country music festivals in the US. This year, the festival is bringing in an impressive lineup, featuring 15 of the biggest country music acts.

Some country music fans got an early start Wednesday night, with Conner Smith, Nate Smith, and Bailey Zimmerman taking to the stage during a kickoff party.

Country Jam will run from Thursday to Saturday, and KJCT 8 will be bringing you artist interviews and recaps from every day of the festival.

