Fire damages home on Laura Avenue

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The cause of a fire that damaged a Clifton home earlier this week is still under investigation.

Grand Junction firefighters responded to a home at 107 Laura Ave after neighbors reported a fire at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Clifton Fire was also seen responding to the blaze.

The owners were on scene, but said they were not living in the house at the time. No people or pets were inside the home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported by emergency personnel.

No other information was released by authorities.

