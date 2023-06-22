Fire damages home on Laura Avenue

Firefighters from the Grand Junction and Clifton Fire Departments responded to battle the blaze.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The cause of a fire that damaged a Clifton home earlier this week is still under investigation.

Grand Junction firefighters responded to a home at 107 Laura Ave after neighbors reported a fire at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Clifton Fire was also seen responding to the blaze.

The owners were on scene, but said they were not living in the house at the time. No people or pets were inside the home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported by emergency personnel.

No other information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
Ridgway restaurant could be held liable for Cyclospora outbreak
Ridgway restaurant could be held liable for Cyclospora outbreak
SWAT standoff ends peacefully
SWAT standoff ends peacefully
Bystander heroically saves dog from burning garage fire
Bystander heroically saves dog from burning garage fire
TABOR refunds expected to increase next year
TABOR refunds expected to increase next year

Latest News

Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street