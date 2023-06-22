Bystander heroically saves dog from burning garage fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -You might have caught glimpses of the smoke from miles away, billowing from a garage/storage shed off of H road next to Appleton Elementary. Before firefighters arrived the cloud was black and cloaked the burning structure.

“I saw some black smoke. There was one bystander at the time, and I had just pulled in to see if anyone was yelling for help, or if there were animals barking,” Dana Pogar was driving back from her mother in law’s house when she made a spilt second decision to risk her life to save a dog trapped next to the flames. A German Sheppard was caged, surrounded by wooden pallets. Pogar said the dog was barking.

Her along with another by stander heroically fought the flames, “We just ripped down the pallets and I just scooped him right up,” she detailed.

Leashing him with an orange strap used to hold down objects on trailers. She led him to safety and water.

Pogar remembered the explosions of what she thinks could have been a service line, but she also spotted a nearby propane tank that exploded as well.

“That was the hottest campfire I had ever been next to. It was extremely scary, but the mission was saving the dog at the time,” Pogar said.

A firefighter told me after speaking to the family that the structure was used to house party supplies for their small business. Unfortunately it looked like nothing was salvageable.

The tears flowed when the owner of the garage arrived and made contact with her dog.

Pogar said it is heartbreaking to see the loss the owners were experiencing, but knowing their fur baby was okay was the most rewarding part.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Grand Junction Fire Department.

