SWAT standoff ends peacefully

Multiple stolen vehicles were found on the property.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SWAT units from both the Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff were called out to the Le Master Motel at 2858 North Ave Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement said that two stolen vehicles were also found on the property, including a stolen 4-runner and a motorcycle.

When police tried to speak with the suspect, he refused. After SWAT units arrived, 23-year-old Christian Rickards surrendered peacefully and was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of first degree motor vehicle theft
  • Theft of $300-$1,000 from a vehicle
  • Failure or refusal to leave premises

