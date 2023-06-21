Ridgway restaurant could be held liable for cyclospora outbreak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of June 15th the Colorado Department of Health reports 62 cases of Cyclospora. Most of them residing on the Western Slope, and now the restaurant tied to 45 people that contracted the disease might be held liable. Fourteen states including Colorado are part of the outbreak, but they’re using the cluster of case origins from Tacos Del Gnar in Ridgway to figure out what food product is the source.

Bill Marler, a food and safety lawyer who’s law firm has specialized experience with Cyclospora cases says the disease is a human parasite found in human feces. He says in past outbreaks, imported fruits and leafy vegetables from Central and South America were exposed to the parasite when sewer and water supplies mixed. He suspects a raw lettuce or garnish like Cilantro or Parsley could be the culprit. Once the Center for disease control figures out what products were responsible they can start comparing with restaurants in other states to get the product off the market.

“The law in Colorado does make the restaurant responsible for the products that it serves for consumers, but that being said, the restaurant has a legal case against those that supplied the contaminated product,” said Marler.

Marler says it’s not technically the restaurants fault, but they will be able to file a suit against their suppliers.

He also recommends antibiotics, specifically Bactrim to treat the disease. Marler said the disease will most likely not go away on it’s own.

We’ll keep you updated on any new information in the future.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.