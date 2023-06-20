Warm, dry week means elevated fire danger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The rest of this week will be warm and dry and, at times, breezy. Weather conditions are just right to increase the fire danger.

Elevated Fire Danger

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM this evening. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. Weather’s contribution to the elevated fire danger includes low humidity - 10% or lower - and winds gusting to 25-35 mph. It’s best to hold off on any plans to burn until the weather is more favorable to help keep those fires contained.

In this case, we can get some small improvements for Wednesday. Humidity will still be low, but the wind will subside to less than 10 mph between 6 PM and 9 PM tonight. Wednesday is a short-lived break from the elevated fire danger, however. Weather conditions will increase the fire danger again Thursday through Saturday. Please avoid burning on these days and hold your burning until the weather is better.

Our Next Weather Maker

A cold front will kick up the wind late Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The cold front is moisture-starved, so it likely won’t bring any clouds, much less rain to us. We’ll warm toward a high of 93 degrees on Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Behind the cold front we’ll be cooler - highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday before 90s return on Sunday. The cooler air will help to increase the humidity a bit, but the gusty wind may keep the fire danger up. That is really the only bump in the road of a warming and dry forecast for the next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from upper 80s around 6 PM to middle 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 59 degrees around Grand Junction, 56 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. That means high temperatures will be near 92 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 87 degrees around Cortez.

Summer Starts Wednesday

The summer solstice happens at 8:57 AM on Wednesday. If you track the sun in the sky throughout the year, you’ll note that it drifts northward, little-by-little, each day. The solstice is the northernmost point the sun reaches before it turns around and begins to drift southward again. So Wednesday is the longest day of the year. After Wednesday, our days will slowly begin growing shorter with time.

