Temporary bridge open now after portion of CO highway 133 collapsed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The image you see above is of Colorado Highway 133 from may when a culvert failed, damaging the roadway with a sinkhole. Later, part of the highway was swept away, collapsing the road. That section of the highway was between Somerset and Paonia Colorado. The Colorado Department of Transportation partnered with emergency contractor Ralph L. Wadsworth. CDOT told us that company has recent experience with temporary bridges.

Initially those passing through the area had to use a detour created on a ditch embankment to the side of the highway, but now that’s changed.

As of today, the temporary bridge is open for use, with a couple restrictions.

There is an 85 thousand pound limit on the bridge, or an 11 foot wide restriction, meaning oversized trucks and semi’s will need to check with CDOT’s permitting office to ensure they are safe to cross.

The first step to creating a temporary bridge was pouring concrete abutments that would support the structure, then lay down the actual bridge structure. Later adding safety barriers, rails, rebar, and more concrete.

“The contracted team was able to get it done in about six weeks time, and it was 10 days ahead of their contractual deadline,” said Tracy Trulove the Public Information Officer on the Highway 133 Emergency Project.

A permanent repair project will start soon as Trulove says their ultimate goal is to bring the road back to it’s original condition. She adds that the design team is still working on their permanent blueprints. The failed culvert will be replaced as well, but we do not know what those designs look like yet.

We will keep you updated on the project in the future.

