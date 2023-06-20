State Troopers crack down on distracted driving

State Troopers crack down on distracted driving
State Troopers crack down on distracted driving(KJCT)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Patrol troopers shared some insight with KKCO into last week’s law enforcement surge to cut down on distracted driving.

The CSP said its goal was to improve safety along the six most-traveled highways in Colorado.

The state patrol says 24 citations were issued for distracted driving and nine for seatbelt violations in Mesa County alone.

One person was cited for driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, say troopers.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Lightning strike
Monsoon season begins in Grand Junction
Firefighters work to contain a brushfire near I-70 on June 20, 2023.
Fire breaks out near Colorado-Utah border
Copper is the sweetest, cutest boy! Looking for a home.
Grand Rivers Pets of the Week: Meet Copper
Temporary bridge open now after portion of CO highway 133 collapsed
Temporary bridge open now after portion of CO Highway 133 collapsed

Latest News

GJPD headquarters expected to be repaired by September
GJPD headquarters expected to be repaired by September
Firefighters work to contain a brushfire near I-70 on June 20, 2023.
Fire breaks out near Colorado-Utah border
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
GJPD headquarters expected to be repaired by September