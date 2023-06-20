GJPD headquarters expected to be repaired by September

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has a clearer timeline for when the GJPD headquarters will be fixed after a truck smashed through the front doors and destroyed the lobby in January.

The City of Grand Junction says that the work is projected to be done by September 1, nine months after the lobby was destroyed.

Last month, the Grand Junction City Council approved more than $373,000 for the repairs.

The city says that workers are making good progress on repairing the interior of the building, but the front windows will take longer to finish.

